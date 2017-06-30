Police respond to fireworks in Columbia neighborhoods
Last night Columbia police responded to ten calls for firework complaints, which some neighbors confused for gun shots at first. Police have received at least 27 reports since Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Very concerned parent
|Jun 26
|Family knows
|7
|Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06)
|Jun 25
|Jxdilbe
|4
|Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le...
|Jun 24
|Trout Fisher
|2
|Missouri coach Pinkel arrested on DWI suspicion (Nov '11)
|Jun 23
|Fact is
|8
|Meth heads be camping out
|Jun 13
|Pie pan
|1
|need help
|Jun '17
|amber
|1
|ISO landscaper
|Jun '17
|Jonathan Barfield
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC