City Council to hold public hearing on Vandiver and Parker roundabout proposal
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Two months after Columbia residents gathered at Blue Ridge Elementary School for an interested parties meeting regarding a roundabout at the intersection of Vandiver Drive and Parker Street, the proposal has made it to the Columbia City Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Very concerned parent
|Jun 26
|Family knows
|7
|Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06)
|Jun 25
|Jxdilbe
|4
|Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le...
|Jun 24
|Trout Fisher
|2
|Missouri coach Pinkel arrested on DWI suspicion (Nov '11)
|Jun 23
|Fact is
|8
|Meth heads be camping out
|Jun 13
|Pie pan
|1
|need help
|Jun '17
|amber
|1
|ISO landscaper
|Jun '17
|Jonathan Barfield
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC