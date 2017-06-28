Cal Thomas: Two wins for Trump
The Supreme Court 's decision to allow portions of President Trump 's travel ban to proceed is a much-needed victory for the administration. The high court ruled that those "who lack any bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States" could be denied entry into the U.S.The ban targets those from six majority-Muslim countries, halting entry until "extreme vetting" can be conducted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Very concerned parent
|Jun 26
|Family knows
|7
|Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06)
|Jun 25
|Jxdilbe
|4
|Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le...
|Jun 24
|Trout Fisher
|2
|Missouri coach Pinkel arrested on DWI suspicion (Nov '11)
|Jun 23
|Fact is
|8
|Meth heads be camping out
|Jun 13
|Pie pan
|1
|need help
|Jun 4
|amber
|1
|ISO landscaper
|Jun 3
|Jonathan Barfield
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC