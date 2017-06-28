Cal Thomas: Two wins for Trump

The Supreme Court 's decision to allow portions of President Trump 's travel ban to proceed is a much-needed victory for the administration. The high court ruled that those "who lack any bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States" could be denied entry into the U.S.The ban targets those from six majority-Muslim countries, halting entry until "extreme vetting" can be conducted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.