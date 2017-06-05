When Missouri and Missouri State kick off in Week 1, it will be a battle 94 years in the making
It is guaranteed to pop up at least once a year on the Mizzou Internet: "Missouri and Missouri State should play every year in basketball!" "No, they shouldn't-Mizzou has nothing to gain!" It has come up enough that every argument basically follows an exact template. The two schools are resuming their football series this fall, however.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rock M Nation.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le...
|Jun 6
|Inquisitor
|1
|need help
|Jun 4
|amber
|1
|ISO landscaper
|Jun 3
|Jonathan Barfield
|6
|Tracker
|May 26
|Curious
|1
|Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06)
|May 23
|Bigdog69
|3
|Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o
|May 15
|Pie pan
|2
|Charli fowl
|May 15
|1800fuck you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC