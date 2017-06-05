When Missouri and Missouri State kick...

When Missouri and Missouri State kick off in Week 1, it will be a battle 94 years in the making

It is guaranteed to pop up at least once a year on the Mizzou Internet: "Missouri and Missouri State should play every year in basketball!" "No, they shouldn't-Mizzou has nothing to gain!" It has come up enough that every argument basically follows an exact template. The two schools are resuming their football series this fall, however.

