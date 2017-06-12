University of Missouri to close bed-and-breakfast
The University of Missouri plans to close a bed-and-breakfast that has been both a business and a way to educate hospitality students for more than 20 years. The Gathering Place Bed & Breakfast, located across from the Columbia campus, will close in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meth heads be camping out
|Jun 13
|Pie pan
|1
|Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le...
|Jun 6
|Inquisitor
|1
|need help
|Jun 4
|amber
|1
|ISO landscaper
|Jun 3
|Jonathan Barfield
|6
|Tracker
|May 26
|Curious
|1
|Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06)
|May 23
|Bigdog69
|3
|Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o
|May '17
|Pie pan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC