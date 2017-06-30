University of Missouri credit outlook...

University of Missouri credit outlook downgraded to negative

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Fulton Sun

A major financial ratings agency has downgraded the University of Missouri system's credit outlook from stable to negative, citing enrollment declines on the flagship campus in Columbia and declining state revenue. Moody's Investor Services on Thursday also affirmed the university's Aa1 credit rating, the second highest rating possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Very concerned parent Jun 26 Family knows 7
News Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06) Jun 25 Jxdilbe 4
Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le... Jun 24 Trout Fisher 2
News Missouri coach Pinkel arrested on DWI suspicion (Nov '11) Jun 23 Fact is 8
Meth heads be camping out Jun 13 Pie pan 1
need help Jun 4 amber 1
ISO landscaper Jun 3 Jonathan Barfield 6
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,512 • Total comments across all topics: 282,173,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC