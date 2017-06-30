University of Missouri credit outlook downgraded to negative
A major financial ratings agency has downgraded the University of Missouri system's credit outlook from stable to negative, citing enrollment declines on the flagship campus in Columbia and declining state revenue. Moody's Investor Services on Thursday also affirmed the university's Aa1 credit rating, the second highest rating possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Very concerned parent
|Jun 26
|Family knows
|7
|Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06)
|Jun 25
|Jxdilbe
|4
|Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le...
|Jun 24
|Trout Fisher
|2
|Missouri coach Pinkel arrested on DWI suspicion (Nov '11)
|Jun 23
|Fact is
|8
|Meth heads be camping out
|Jun 13
|Pie pan
|1
|need help
|Jun 4
|amber
|1
|ISO landscaper
|Jun 3
|Jonathan Barfield
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC