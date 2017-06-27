Supreme Court playground ruling feeds...

Supreme Court playground ruling feeds school voucher debate

Tuesday

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and other proponents of school voucher programs are praising a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said a Lutheran church was wrongly denied a state grant for its preschool playground. But opponents say the ruling is far from an endorsement of the use of public money for religious schools.

