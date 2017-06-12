State of Missouri v. Raymond Spencer ...

State of Missouri v. Raymond Spencer Hood

Attorney for Defendant-Appellant: Amy M. Bartholow, Assistant Public Defender, Columbia, Missouri Attorneys for Respondent: Joshua D. Hawley, Attorney General, and Daniel N. McPherson, Assistant Attorney General, Jefferson City, Missouri Raymond Spencer Hood appeals his convictions for five counts of statutory rape in the first degree, one count of statutory sodomy in the second degree and one count of statutory rape in the second degree. See sections 566.032, 566.064, and 566.034.

