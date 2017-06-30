State of Missouri v. Carl Lee Jackson

State of Missouri v. Carl Lee Jackson

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: FindLaw

Attorneys for Appellant - Emmett D. Queener, Margaret M. Johnston of Columbia, MO Attorneys for Respondent - Joshua D. Hawley , Garrick Aplin of Jefferson City, MO A jury found Carl Lee Jackson guilty of murder in the first degree, armed criminal action, and burglary in the first degree based on events that occurred in October 2014. 1 The jury assessed and declared punishment for these offenses - mandatory life in prison without eligibility for probation or parole for murder in the first degree, twenty years for armed criminal action, and fifteen years for burglary in the first degree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Very concerned parent Jun 26 Family knows 7
News Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06) Jun 25 Jxdilbe 4
Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le... Jun 24 Trout Fisher 2
News Missouri coach Pinkel arrested on DWI suspicion (Nov '11) Jun 23 Fact is 8
Meth heads be camping out Jun 13 Pie pan 1
need help Jun 4 amber 1
ISO landscaper Jun 3 Jonathan Barfield 6
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Boone County was issued at July 01 at 9:15PM CDT

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,747 • Total comments across all topics: 282,172,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC