State of Missouri v. Carl Lee Jackson

Attorneys for Appellant - Emmett D. Queener, Margaret M. Johnston of Columbia, MO Attorneys for Respondent - Joshua D. Hawley , Garrick Aplin of Jefferson City, MO A jury found Carl Lee Jackson guilty of murder in the first degree, armed criminal action, and burglary in the first degree based on events that occurred in October 2014. 1 The jury assessed and declared punishment for these offenses - mandatory life in prison without eligibility for probation or parole for murder in the first degree, twenty years for armed criminal action, and fifteen years for burglary in the first degree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.