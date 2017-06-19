Some injuries in mid-week wrecks

Some injuries in mid-week wrecks

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: News Tribune

At 1:55 a.m., William Wilson, 41, was driving a 1988 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck southbound on Newton Drive in Callaway County, according to Highway Patrol reports. About four-tenths of a mile south of Missouri 94, the truck went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Meth heads be camping out Jun 13 Pie pan 1
Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le... Jun 6 Inquisitor 1
need help Jun 4 amber 1
ISO landscaper Jun 3 Jonathan Barfield 6
Tracker May 26 Curious 1
News Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06) May 23 Bigdog69 3
Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o May '17 Pie pan 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,068 • Total comments across all topics: 281,956,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC