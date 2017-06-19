Smithton man arrested for DWI -
A Smithton man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle accident at 5:27 p.m. Saturday in Pettis County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Bobby L. Clark, 36, was driving north on Lamms Lane, south of Pony Path Road, when he lost control of his vehicle.
