Road work may cause traffic delay for Columbia residents
The next phase of the Providence Road Improvement Project starts Monday and will close the access to Burnam Road and Burnam Avenue from Providence Road. Emery Sapp & Sons is scheduled to begin road work affecting the travel lanes on Conley Road, from about the north Walmart drive entrance to the U.S. Route 63 overpass.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06)
|22 hr
|Jxdilbe
|4
|Very concerned parent
|Sun
|Missouri gal
|6
|Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le...
|Sat
|Trout Fisher
|2
|Missouri coach Pinkel arrested on DWI suspicion (Nov '11)
|Jun 23
|Fact is
|8
|Meth heads be camping out
|Jun 13
|Pie pan
|1
|need help
|Jun 4
|amber
|1
|ISO landscaper
|Jun 3
|Jonathan Barfield
|6
