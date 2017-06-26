Road work may cause traffic delay for...

Road work may cause traffic delay for Columbia residents

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: KMIZ

The next phase of the Providence Road Improvement Project starts Monday and will close the access to Burnam Road and Burnam Avenue from Providence Road. Emery Sapp & Sons is scheduled to begin road work affecting the travel lanes on Conley Road, from about the north Walmart drive entrance to the U.S. Route 63 overpass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06) 22 hr Jxdilbe 4
Very concerned parent Sun Missouri gal 6
Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le... Sat Trout Fisher 2
News Missouri coach Pinkel arrested on DWI suspicion (Nov '11) Jun 23 Fact is 8
Meth heads be camping out Jun 13 Pie pan 1
need help Jun 4 amber 1
ISO landscaper Jun 3 Jonathan Barfield 6
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,294 • Total comments across all topics: 282,044,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC