Residents react to possible transmission line plan north of Columbia
Many people living north of Columbia say they were just learning about a possible new transmission line through their neighborhood. ABC 17 News reported on Ameren Missouri's report allowing the city of Columbia to use its transmission route running north of Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meth heads be camping out
|Tue
|Pie pan
|1
|Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le...
|Jun 6
|Inquisitor
|1
|need help
|Jun 4
|amber
|1
|ISO landscaper
|Jun 3
|Jonathan Barfield
|6
|Tracker
|May 26
|Curious
|1
|Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06)
|May 23
|Bigdog69
|3
|Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o
|May 15
|Pie pan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC