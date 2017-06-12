Residents react to possible transmiss...

Residents react to possible transmission line plan north of Columbia

Many people living north of Columbia say they were just learning about a possible new transmission line through their neighborhood. ABC 17 News reported on Ameren Missouri's report allowing the city of Columbia to use its transmission route running north of Columbia.

