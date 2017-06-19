North Callaway puts levy increase on ballot

North Callaway R-I Superintendent Bryan Thomsen explains the complexities of school financing during a public meeting about Proposition 1. Proposition 1 would, if passed, increase the operating tax levy ceiling by 75 cents per hundred dollars. The last time the North Callaway R-1 school district proposed and passed an increase to the operating tax levy ceiling was a 30-cent increase in 2003.

