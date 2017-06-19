Nifong Boulevard improvement projects presented to residents; some not pleased
City staff members presented concept maps for two roundabouts to be constructed on Nifong Boulevard in 2019, but residents who attended the presentation weren't pleased. The meeting Tuesday night presented the design concepts for the intersection improvements, which include construction of a roundabout at each intersection.
