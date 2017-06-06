My Soul Has Been Anchored'; theme for...

My Soul Has Been Anchored'; theme for Juneteenth

With just one week away the 17th annual Juneteenth celebration kicks off on Thursday, June 8 with the annual Jeopardy trivia contest. The event will take place at 6 p.m., Schnell Hall, 302 Villers Drive, and Fayette.

