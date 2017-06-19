Mizzou rescinds Bill Cosby's honorary...

Mizzou rescinds Bill Cosby's honorary degree

The University of Missouri-Columbia, with full support of the Board of Curators and at the urging of administrative and faculty leaders, has revoked Bill Cosby's honorary degree. Honorary degrees throughout the University of Missouri System are reserved for those who have ascended to the pinnacle of their fields while conducting themselves consistent with the university's core values.

