Missouri bar requires hours of cleanup after fake snow party
The city of Columbia, Missouri, is looking to potentially fine a downtown bar after city workers spent hours cleaning up a mess created by a party that required lots of fake snow. The Columbia Missourian reports that the city is tracking the hours that workers spent cleaning as well as working with the police to determine the potential fines for My House Nightclub & Sports Bar.
