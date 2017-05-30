Middle school students offered leadership academy
The Truman Youth Leadership Academy this summer will provide up to 40 middle school-aged students a chance to learn about leadership skills, civic involvement and community service. The Leadership Academy will be hosted at and by the University of Missouri-Columbia, facilitated by the Truman School of Public Affairs and the Institute of Public Policy at MU.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help
|14 hr
|amber
|1
|ISO landscaper
|Sat
|Jonathan Barfield
|6
|Tracker
|May 26
|Curious
|1
|Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06)
|May 23
|Bigdog69
|3
|Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o
|May 15
|Pie pan
|2
|Charli fowl
|May 15
|1800fuck you
|1
|name all the meth addicts and meth makers of th... (Nov '11)
|May 15
|1800fuck you
|11
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC