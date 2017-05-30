Middle school students offered leader...

Middle school students offered leadership academy

1 hr ago Read more: News Tribune

The Truman Youth Leadership Academy this summer will provide up to 40 middle school-aged students a chance to learn about leadership skills, civic involvement and community service. The Leadership Academy will be hosted at and by the University of Missouri-Columbia, facilitated by the Truman School of Public Affairs and the Institute of Public Policy at MU.

