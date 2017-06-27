Man accused of driving car onto Missouri basketball court
Damage to a university golf cart is pictured at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo., Monday, June 26, 2017. A 23-year-old man has been arrested after smashing through two gates and driving onto the basketball court at the University of Missouri over the weekend, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage.
