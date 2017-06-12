Little girl diagnosed with cancer receives gift from Sedalia Area Dream Factory -
Willow Manuel, 3, who was diagnosed with kidney cancer in December, waves before going down a slide Wednesday afternoon on her new play set given to her by the Sedalia Area Dream Factory. Christine Manuel helps her granddaughter Willow down the slide on her new play set in the family's yard Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meth heads be camping out
|Jun 13
|Pie pan
|1
|Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le...
|Jun 6
|Inquisitor
|1
|need help
|Jun 4
|amber
|1
|ISO landscaper
|Jun 3
|Jonathan Barfield
|6
|Tracker
|May 26
|Curious
|1
|Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06)
|May 23
|Bigdog69
|3
|Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o
|May '17
|Pie pan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC