Keeping fireworks legal and pets safe
If you're looking to make a snap this Fourth of July, make sure the fireworks aren't flying too high. "Anything that shoots off the air more than 12 inches, so if it leave the ground is going to be illegal," explained Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Very concerned parent
|Mon
|Family knows
|7
|Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06)
|Jun 25
|Jxdilbe
|4
|Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le...
|Jun 24
|Trout Fisher
|2
|Missouri coach Pinkel arrested on DWI suspicion (Nov '11)
|Jun 23
|Fact is
|8
|Meth heads be camping out
|Jun 13
|Pie pan
|1
|need help
|Jun 4
|amber
|1
|ISO landscaper
|Jun 3
|Jonathan Barfield
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC