Juvenile court budget tight due to nonpayments
With the juvenile care portion of the court's budget shrinking fast, commissioners Randy Kleindienst, left, Gary Jungermann and Roger Fischer met with Boone County Court Administrator Mary Epping and Judge Sue Crane, among others, to discuss solutions. Less than halfway into the year, the county's juvenile care budget is more than halfway depleted, according to Callaway County Presiding Commissioner Gary Jungermann.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need help
|Sun
|amber
|1
|ISO landscaper
|Sat
|Jonathan Barfield
|6
|Tracker
|May 26
|Curious
|1
|Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06)
|May 23
|Bigdog69
|3
|Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o
|May 15
|Pie pan
|2
|Charli fowl
|May 15
|1800fuck you
|1
|name all the meth addicts and meth makers of th... (Nov '11)
|May 15
|1800fuck you
|11
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC