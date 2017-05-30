Juvenile court budget tight due to nonpayments

With the juvenile care portion of the court's budget shrinking fast, commissioners Randy Kleindienst, left, Gary Jungermann and Roger Fischer met with Boone County Court Administrator Mary Epping and Judge Sue Crane, among others, to discuss solutions. Less than halfway into the year, the county's juvenile care budget is more than halfway depleted, according to Callaway County Presiding Commissioner Gary Jungermann.

