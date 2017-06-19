Jeremiah Tilmon arrested for MIP, and...

Jeremiah Tilmon arrested for MIP, and no, Mizzou Media isn't excited or fake-outraged about it

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Rock M Nation

If you woke up yesterday morning thinking, "I wonder if people actually get arrested for an MIP, or if they simply get cited in some way and move on with their lives," then congratulations for getting your answer: they get arrested! Or at least, they do if they're incoming Mizzou freshmen by the name of Jeremiah Tilmon. Tilmon was pulled over at 1:42 a.m. on Tiger Avenue south of Hospital Drive for a lane violation, MU Police Maj.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rock M Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Meth heads be camping out Jun 13 Pie pan 1
Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le... Jun 6 Inquisitor 1
need help Jun 4 amber 1
ISO landscaper Jun 3 Jonathan Barfield 6
Tracker May 26 Curious 1
News Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06) May 23 Bigdog69 3
Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o May '17 Pie pan 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,299 • Total comments across all topics: 281,902,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC