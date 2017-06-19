Jeremiah Tilmon arrested for MIP, and no, Mizzou Media isn't excited or fake-outraged about it
If you woke up yesterday morning thinking, "I wonder if people actually get arrested for an MIP, or if they simply get cited in some way and move on with their lives," then congratulations for getting your answer: they get arrested! Or at least, they do if they're incoming Mizzou freshmen by the name of Jeremiah Tilmon. Tilmon was pulled over at 1:42 a.m. on Tiger Avenue south of Hospital Drive for a lane violation, MU Police Maj.
