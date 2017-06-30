How Supreme Court may redefine 'wall of separation' on religion

The clash over differing conceptions of religious liberty and the idea of 'a wall of separation' was on full display in Monday's Trinity Lutheran decision, and more cases are on the docket for next term. On the final day for rulings at the Supreme Court, a group from the Concerned Women for America, a Christian women's activist group, shows their support as the justices ruled 7-2 for Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia, Mo., that churches have the same right as other charitable groups to seek state money for new playground surfaces and other non-religious needs, Monday, June 26, 2017, in Washington.

