How Supreme Court may redefine 'wall ...

How Supreme Court may redefine 'wall of separation' on religion

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Christian Science Monitor

The clash over differing conceptions of religious liberty and the idea of 'a wall of separation' was on full display in Monday's Trinity Lutheran decision, and more cases are on the docket for next term. On the final day for rulings at the Supreme Court, a group from the Concerned Women for America, a Christian women's activist group, shows their support as the justices ruled 7-2 for Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia, Mo., that churches have the same right as other charitable groups to seek state money for new playground surfaces and other non-religious needs, Monday, June 26, 2017, in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Very concerned parent Jun 26 Family knows 7
News Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06) Jun 25 Jxdilbe 4
Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le... Jun 24 Trout Fisher 2
News Missouri coach Pinkel arrested on DWI suspicion (Nov '11) Jun 23 Fact is 8
Meth heads be camping out Jun 13 Pie pan 1
need help Jun 4 amber 1
ISO landscaper Jun 3 Jonathan Barfield 6
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,894 • Total comments across all topics: 282,141,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC