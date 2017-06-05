Highway patrol looking for driver aft...

Highway patrol looking for driver after hit-and-run crash involving bicyclist

Yesterday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for a driver after a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist north of Columbia on Wednesday. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on Route E, north of the West Driskel Road intersection.

