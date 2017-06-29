Governor establishes task force to encourage job growth through innovation, start-ups
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Governor Eric Greitens has asked dozens of industry leaders from across the state to come up with new ideas to promote innovation and new technology startups in Missouri.
