Funding cuts put wildfire training on back burner
There won't be as many students taking part in this year's annual University of Missouri Summer Fire School, which runs through the weekend in Jefferson City. The Big Rivers Forest Fire Management Compact, including Missouri, Indiana, Iowa and Illinois, is supported by the U.S. Forest Service Northeast Region, which had joined MU to establish the wildfire academy offering nationally certified wildfire management courses.
