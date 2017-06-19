Families could benefit from new autism resource
We welcome a new resource offering knowledge and mentorship for area doctors who deal with complex cases involving autism patients. The Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders recently announced it is offering the resource to connect rural doctors with autism experts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Very concerned parent
|2 hr
|Smart one
|5
|Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le...
|14 hr
|Trout Fisher
|2
|Missouri coach Pinkel arrested on DWI suspicion (Nov '11)
|Fri
|Fact is
|8
|Meth heads be camping out
|Jun 13
|Pie pan
|1
|need help
|Jun 4
|amber
|1
|ISO landscaper
|Jun 3
|Jonathan Barfield
|6
|Tracker
|May 26
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC