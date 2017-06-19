Families could benefit from new autis...

Families could benefit from new autism resource

We welcome a new resource offering knowledge and mentorship for area doctors who deal with complex cases involving autism patients. The Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders recently announced it is offering the resource to connect rural doctors with autism experts.

