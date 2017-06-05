Education 11 mins ago 4:46 p.m.University of Missouri to more...
In an effort to raise funds, the University of Missouri plans to increase enforcement of a housing policy that requires first-time freshmen to live on campus. The proposal is part of a budget plan approved last week by University of Missouri system President Mun Choi.
Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
