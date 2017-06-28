Distance riding champions make it a f...

Distance riding champions make it a family affair

Three members of the same family from Missouri - all riding home-bred Missouri Fox Trotters - have won National Championship titles for the past North American Trail Riding Conference season. Bill Hinkebein and his granddaughters Josie and Jessica Reeter all won open level championship ribbons for the NATRC 2016 ride season.

