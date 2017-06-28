Distance riding champions make it a family affair
Three members of the same family from Missouri - all riding home-bred Missouri Fox Trotters - have won National Championship titles for the past North American Trail Riding Conference season. Bill Hinkebein and his granddaughters Josie and Jessica Reeter all won open level championship ribbons for the NATRC 2016 ride season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Horsetalk.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Very concerned parent
|Mon
|Family knows
|7
|Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06)
|Jun 25
|Jxdilbe
|4
|Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le...
|Jun 24
|Trout Fisher
|2
|Missouri coach Pinkel arrested on DWI suspicion (Nov '11)
|Jun 23
|Fact is
|8
|Meth heads be camping out
|Jun 13
|Pie pan
|1
|need help
|Jun 4
|amber
|1
|ISO landscaper
|Jun 3
|Jonathan Barfield
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC