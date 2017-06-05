Crews respond to downed power pole north of Columbia

Emergency crews responded to North Oakland Gravel Road, near where it intersects with N. Boatman Hill Road and E. Ketterer Road, shortly before 7 p.m. According to Boone Electric Cooperative , nearly 40 people were without power as of 7:20 p.m. The agency expects to restore the power by 9:20 p.m.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.