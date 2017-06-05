Crews respond to downed power pole north of Columbia
Emergency crews responded to North Oakland Gravel Road, near where it intersects with N. Boatman Hill Road and E. Ketterer Road, shortly before 7 p.m. According to Boone Electric Cooperative , nearly 40 people were without power as of 7:20 p.m. The agency expects to restore the power by 9:20 p.m.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le...
|Tue
|Inquisitor
|1
|need help
|Jun 4
|amber
|1
|ISO landscaper
|Jun 3
|Jonathan Barfield
|6
|Tracker
|May 26
|Curious
|1
|Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06)
|May 23
|Bigdog69
|3
|Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o
|May 15
|Pie pan
|2
|Charli fowl
|May 15
|1800fuck you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC