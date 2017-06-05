Crews respond to downed power pole no...

Crews respond to downed power pole north of Columbia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KMIZ

Emergency crews responded to North Oakland Gravel Road, near where it intersects with N. Boatman Hill Road and E. Ketterer Road, shortly before 7 p.m. According to Boone Electric Cooperative , nearly 40 people were without power as of 7:20 p.m. The agency expects to restore the power by 9:20 p.m.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le... Tue Inquisitor 1
need help Jun 4 amber 1
ISO landscaper Jun 3 Jonathan Barfield 6
Tracker May 26 Curious 1
News Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06) May 23 Bigdog69 3
Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o May 15 Pie pan 2
Charli fowl May 15 1800fuck you 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,308 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC