Columbia police asks for public's hel...

Columbia police asks for public's help identifying package theft suspect

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

They say the man stole packages from a victim's porch Thursday just before 4:00pm in the Bay Hills Subdivision. Anyone who believes they know the man or knows where he is is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS, to remain anonymous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le... Jun 6 Inquisitor 1
need help Jun 4 amber 1
ISO landscaper Jun 3 Jonathan Barfield 6
Tracker May 26 Curious 1
News Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06) May 23 Bigdog69 3
Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o May 15 Pie pan 2
Charli fowl May 15 1800fuck you 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,836 • Total comments across all topics: 281,652,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC