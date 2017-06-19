Columbia leaders set to roll out new ...

Columbia leaders set to roll out new job finding app

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: KMIZ

Several different Columbia departments, groups and organizations are working together to develop a new app for people to find and apply for jobs more easily. Regional Economic Development Inc. president Stacey Button said in the REDI meeting Wednesday that the staff is partnering with the Columbia Police Department and Social Equity Team of the Columbia Strategic Plan Committee to make an app that CPD's Community Outreach Team can take out to neighborhoods and help residents find jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Meth heads be camping out Jun 13 Pie pan 1
Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le... Jun 6 Inquisitor 1
need help Jun 4 amber 1
ISO landscaper Jun 3 Jonathan Barfield 6
Tracker May 26 Curious 1
News Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06) May 23 Bigdog69 3
Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o May '17 Pie pan 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,927 • Total comments across all topics: 281,884,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC