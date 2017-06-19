Columbia leaders set to roll out new job finding app
Several different Columbia departments, groups and organizations are working together to develop a new app for people to find and apply for jobs more easily. Regional Economic Development Inc. president Stacey Button said in the REDI meeting Wednesday that the staff is partnering with the Columbia Police Department and Social Equity Team of the Columbia Strategic Plan Committee to make an app that CPD's Community Outreach Team can take out to neighborhoods and help residents find jobs.
