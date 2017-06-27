Children play on the playground at th...

Children play on the playground at the Trinity Lutheran Child Learning Center in Columbia, Mo.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBEZ-FM Chicago

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that taxpayer-funded grants for playgrounds available to nonprofits under a state program could not be denied to a school run by a church. "The consequence is, in all likelihood, a few extra scraped knees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEZ-FM Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Very concerned parent 19 hr Family knows 7
News Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06) Sun Jxdilbe 4
Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le... Sat Trout Fisher 2
News Missouri coach Pinkel arrested on DWI suspicion (Nov '11) Jun 23 Fact is 8
Meth heads be camping out Jun 13 Pie pan 1
need help Jun 4 amber 1
ISO landscaper Jun 3 Jonathan Barfield 6
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,285 • Total comments across all topics: 282,064,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC