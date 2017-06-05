BioPharma Services Completes 3 FDA Inspections
BioPharma Services has completed 3 inspections this month by the U.S. FDA, with concurrent audits at both research centers in Toronto, Canada, and Columbia, MO. Over the course of 2 weeks, the back-to-back inspections focused on a total of 9 studies including 4 bioanalytical validations that were conducted in support of ANDA and NDA filings to the FDA.
