Big Stara s Jody Stephens: a Magic Happened Herea
No band better lives up to the term "cult heroes" better than Memphis' own Big Star. Comprising Chris Bell, Andy Hummel, Alex Chilton and drummer Jody Stephens, the band burned bright from 1971 to 1974, releasing just three critically acclaimed albums but never breaking through commercially before disbanding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le...
|Jun 6
|Inquisitor
|1
|need help
|Jun 4
|amber
|1
|ISO landscaper
|Jun 3
|Jonathan Barfield
|6
|Tracker
|May 26
|Curious
|1
|Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06)
|May 23
|Bigdog69
|3
|Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o
|May 15
|Pie pan
|2
|Charli fowl
|May 15
|1800fuck you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC