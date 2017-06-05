Area man plead guilty in K2 conspiracy

A Fulton man has pleaded guilty in federal court to his role to distribute more than $6.6 million of synthetic cannabinoids, also known as K2, at Callaway County businesses. Jason Lee Houston, 37, of Fulton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, both related to the distribution of K2.

