Ameren asks for more talk on Columbia transmission line expansion

Ameren Missouri has proposed further talks with the city of Columbia regarding a major expansion of the city's electric system. The Columbia City Council received the report from Ameren Missouri late last week detailing the company's review of a proposed construction of high-voltage power lines north of town.

