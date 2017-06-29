AG seeks rehearing or Supreme Court transfer in prosecutor's appeal

Attorney General Josh Hawley's staff wants the Missouri Court of Appeals' Eastern District to rehear its arguments in the Shayne Healea case, or to transfer the case to the state Supreme Court. Healea, Moniteau County's prosecuting attorney, faces five criminal charges filed by a Boone County grand jury after an October 2014 accident in the parking lot behind Addison's Restaurant in Columbia.

