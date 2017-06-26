Absentee voting for Aug. 8 election o...

Absentee voting for Aug. 8 election opens today

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: News Tribune

The Cole County Clerk's Office is accepting applications for absentee voting through Aug. 7 for those wishing to vote in the clerk's office. Local issues on the ballot for the Aug. 8 special election include Proposition A in Russellville and state representative for Missouri's 50th District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Very concerned parent 7 hr Family knows 7
News Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06) Sun Jxdilbe 4
Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le... Sat Trout Fisher 2
News Missouri coach Pinkel arrested on DWI suspicion (Nov '11) Jun 23 Fact is 8
Meth heads be camping out Jun 13 Pie pan 1
need help Jun 4 amber 1
ISO landscaper Jun 3 Jonathan Barfield 6
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,721 • Total comments across all topics: 282,052,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC