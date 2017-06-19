a They are so coola : Total Eclipse of the Sun transforming postal stamps are here
The first reviews are flying in: Fans of space and stamps think the U.S. Postal Service's new heat-activated solar eclipse stamps are out of this world. In Columbia, Mo., people waited in a line inside the main post office Tuesday morning to buy the stamps, the Columbia Missourian reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meth heads be camping out
|Jun 13
|Pie pan
|1
|Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le...
|Jun 6
|Inquisitor
|1
|need help
|Jun 4
|amber
|1
|ISO landscaper
|Jun 3
|Jonathan Barfield
|6
|Tracker
|May 26
|Curious
|1
|Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06)
|May 23
|Bigdog69
|3
|Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o
|May '17
|Pie pan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC