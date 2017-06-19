a They are so coola : Total Eclipse o...

a They are so coola : Total Eclipse of the Sun transforming postal stamps are here

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The first reviews are flying in: Fans of space and stamps think the U.S. Postal Service's new heat-activated solar eclipse stamps are out of this world. In Columbia, Mo., people waited in a line inside the main post office Tuesday morning to buy the stamps, the Columbia Missourian reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Meth heads be camping out Jun 13 Pie pan 1
Did you know there is a Witchcraft shop near Le... Jun 6 Inquisitor 1
need help Jun 4 amber 1
ISO landscaper Jun 3 Jonathan Barfield 6
Tracker May 26 Curious 1
News Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06) May 23 Bigdog69 3
Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o May '17 Pie pan 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,920 • Total comments across all topics: 281,944,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC