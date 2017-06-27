2 JC residents arrested in connection with Columbia shooting
Two Jefferson City residents have been taken into custody in connection with the investigation into the shooting of two 35-year-old women in Columbia earlier this month. A 15-year-old Jefferson City male was referred to the Boone County Juvenile Office on suspicion of hindering prosecution and delinquent behavior in this case after he was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Capital City.
