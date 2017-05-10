Work starts next week on US 63 bridge over Katy Trail
Capital Paving and Construction will start work Wednesday on a project to replace the deck on and widen the southbound U.S. 63 bridge over the Katy Trail in Callaway County. The bridge is approximately 4 miles north of Jefferson City.
