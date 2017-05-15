Woman arrested in deadly custody-related Missouri crash
Authorities have arrested a woman who was wanted in a deadly Interstate 70 crash that happened during a custody dispute. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 22-year-old Mackenzie Quiovers was arrested Saturday.
