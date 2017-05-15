Woman arrested in deadly custody-rela...

Woman arrested in deadly custody-related Missouri crash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News Tribune

Authorities have arrested a woman who was wanted in a deadly Interstate 70 crash that happened during a custody dispute. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 22-year-old Mackenzie Quiovers was arrested Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Charli fowl 1 hr 1800fuck you 1
name all the meth addicts and meth makers of th... (Nov '11) 1 hr 1800fuck you 11
Car-Mart complaints 7 hr Benny Ward 10
Restaurants closing in Columbia MO May 12 columbia resident 3
Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o May 12 New Guy 1
Brittney johnson May 10 Guest 1
New teacher coming to town May 9 Shady she is 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,266 • Total comments across all topics: 281,035,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC