Troopers report traffic crashes

Minor injuries were reported for a 9-year-old in a two-vehicle accident on Monday, according to Missouri Highway Patrol troopers. The crash was reported at 8:01 p.m. Monday on eastbound U.S. 54 near Interstate 70. An uninsured 2000 Buick Park Avenue driven by Santonio E. Strickland, 18, of Pachuta, Mississippi, failed to stop at a red light and struck a 2005 Ford Freestar driven by Jason A. Benjamin, 39, of Mexico.

