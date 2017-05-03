Trial set to start for mid-Missouri homicide suspect
Jury selection for Darious Lucas, 26, of Columbia is expected to start Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at the Boone County Courthouse in Columbia. It comes after an asphalt worker discovered the bodies of James Robinson, 41, of Columbia, and Kenneth B. Long, 42, of Mexico, Missouri off Mexico Gravel Road on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for good attorney
|15 hr
|David Ghea
|2
|blonde girl at Columbia residence inn
|15 hr
|Casey
|2
|Restaurants closing in Columbia MO
|Apr 30
|Harry Food
|2
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Apr 23
|Now_What-
|2
|Missouri Basketball
|Apr 23
|Norm
|2
|Dakota wolf
|Apr 22
|Deputy Dog
|3
|Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10)
|Apr 21
|Runt62294
|22
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC