This Week on Shooting USA: The NRA Bianchi Cup
This is the year the world's most prestigious handgun championship becomes twice as difficult. To take the Cup, top competitors have to shoot the four stages of fire twice, combining their qualifying score with their second round of shooting the plates, the barricades, the practical, and the mover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06)
|6 hr
|Bigdog69
|3
|ISO landscaper
|May 17
|ourexperience
|5
|Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o
|May 15
|Pie pan
|2
|Charli fowl
|May 15
|1800fuck you
|1
|name all the meth addicts and meth makers of th... (Nov '11)
|May 15
|1800fuck you
|11
|Car-Mart complaints
|May 15
|Benny Ward
|10
|Restaurants closing in Columbia MO
|May 12
|columbia resident
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC