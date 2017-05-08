The Rally for Rhyan goes to Congress

In the run-up to Missouri's firing of Kim Anderson this past basketball season, one of the more awkward concerns was what might happen to assistant coach Brad Loos and his family if/when Anderson was let go. Loos' daughter Rhyan's cancer battle, and the Rally for Rhyan cause, were inspirational causes within the Mizzou universe.

