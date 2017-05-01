Summit on inclusiveness
About 50 business owners and professionals from around the region gathered Tuesday at Providence Bank in Jefferson City for the first AccessAbility Business Summit. The goal of the event was to help companies build inclusive workforces where disabled employees feel comfortable, debunk myths surrounding disabled people and inform people about how to comfortably approach disabled people.
